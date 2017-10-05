Heightened security for race weekend

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
'Don't be like me, be better than me': Cam Newton…Oct. 5, 2017, 9:06 p.m.
-
Restaurant report card: Italian diner tosses 300…Oct. 5, 2017, 11:21 p.m.
-
CDOT sees nearly 10 percent jump in crashesOct. 5, 2017, 10:03 p.m.