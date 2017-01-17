Hickory businesses targeted in break-ins

HICKORY, N.C. -- Business owners in Hickory are on alert after a three-day string of break-ins starting last Friday.

Three businesses north of downtown were targeted including a Dunkin Donuts, a fabric store and an accounting office.

Thieves broke into the three places by smashing windows.

The Dunkin Donuts and fabric store had cash taken from their registers

Hickory Police are investigating, and a spokeswoman said they plan to step up patrols in the area.

Copyright 2016 WCNC