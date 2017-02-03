WCNC
Hickory officer-involved shooting under investigation

WCNC 9:55 AM. EST February 03, 2017

HICKORY, N.C. – Police in Hickory are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday morning.

Officials with Hickory Police confirmed the shooting happened in the northwest part of town while officers were executing a search warrant. Officials have not identified the officer involved. 

