Hickory officer-involved shooting under investigation

HICKORY, N.C. – Police in Hickory are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday morning.

Officials with Hickory Police confirmed the shooting happened in the northwest part of town while officers were executing a search warrant. Officials have not identified the officer involved.

#BREAKING Officer-involved shooting in Hickory. Working to gather details. Heading up there now. — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) February 3, 2017

