WCNC
Close

Hickory police investigating homicide that occurred on Main Street

WCNC 10:37 AM. EST November 07, 2017

HICKORY, N.C. -- Authorities in Hickory are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed Monday evening.

Hickory Police were called to the 920 block of Main Avenue in reference to a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 27-year-old Michael Bryan Gardner dead from a gunshot wound. 

"The incident was subsequent to an altercation between Gardner and a known subject," Hickory Police said. 

There have been no charges filed, but police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories