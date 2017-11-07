Hickory police investigating homicide that occurred on Main Street

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

HICKORY, N.C. -- Authorities in Hickory are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed Monday evening.

Hickory Police were called to the 920 block of Main Avenue in reference to a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 27-year-old Michael Bryan Gardner dead from a gunshot wound.

"The incident was subsequent to an altercation between Gardner and a known subject," Hickory Police said.

There have been no charges filed, but police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

