Holiday weekend experiences violent start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s been a violent start to the holiday weekend.

Friday afternoon, police said two people were shot in southwest Charlotte. Just hours earlier, officers investigated a murder-suicide in the University City area. Police say a man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. In another case, a woman was arrested for stabbing a family member.

Now, police have a message for other families. They say don’t ignore the warning signs; if you’re having family troubles, get help now.

Crime scene tape wrapped around the outside of the neighborhood of the murder-suicide on Dapple Grey Lane.

“There were two people deceased in the home,” said CMPD Major Mike Campagna.

Police say 51-year-old Maurice Hunter opened fire on his 50-year-old wife Suprena before turning the gun on himself. NBC Charlotte has learned Hunter is a former employee of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Just a day earlier, 32-year-old Rosheena Jenkins was charged with stabbing her family member. The 57-year-old woman was treated at the scene.

“It should be a happy time for everyone to come together and embrace one another and celebrate the holidays, it’s not something anybody wants to hear,” said a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, back at the scene of the murder-suicide, NBC Charlotte briefly talked to the victims’ daughter. She asked for privacy for her family.

