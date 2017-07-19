Home, 2 cars shot into overnight, police say

WCNC File Photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Detectives in northwest Charlotte are investigating after a house was shot into multiple times overnight.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Stonehenge Lane around 1 a.m. Police said that a house and two vehicles were shot into multiple times during the incident. Police said six people were home at the time of the shooting.

"We were all sitting in the living room when we heard about six gunshots go off," said one person that was home at the time. "They shot up the cars, into the house."

That person went on to say that one shot went from the back of the house all the way to the front and into his mother's room just moments after he told her to get on the floor.

Investigators said it is too early to tell if the victims and suspect knew each other, but it doesn’t appear to be a random shooting. Police said no one was hurt during the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

