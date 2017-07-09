Homeowner allegedly shot at by break-in suspect, police say

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police in east Charlotte are investigating after a homeowner was allegedly shot at by someone attempting to break into a vehicle.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a 911 call in the 7100 block of Winding Cedar Trail around 4:15 Monday morning. A homeowner told emergency dispatchers that he confronted two suspects trying to break into cars when one of the suspects fired a gun at him.

Officers at the scene were unable to locate the suspects.

Police said no one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM