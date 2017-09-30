Homicide investigation underway after 60-year-old woman dies in hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says a homicide investigation is underway near east Charlotte Saturday.

CMPD responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Orange Street. Upon arrival, officers located 60-year-old Annie Nicholson with a small gunshot wound. Nicholson was transported by Medic to Presbyterian Hospital, CMPD said.

CMPD said Nicholson died in the hospital from her injuries.

Anyone with information on the fatal incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

