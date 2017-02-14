Homicide investigation underway following shooting in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning in Uptown.

A call for service came in around 2:20 a.m. for police assistance of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 300 block of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. According to CMPD, Medic pronounced him dead on the scene.

As other officers were arriving on scene, a second man flagged them down near the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Blvd. at Tryon Street.

The man told officers that he had been shot. Consequently, he was transported to CMC where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

CMPD has not said whether or not they believe the two shootings are connected.

#CMPD has not said if both shootings are connected but continue to question witnesses. #wcnc pic.twitter.com/k45DOyPcMp — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) February 15, 2017

The identities of the victims has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with a CMPD Homicide Unit Detective.

This is an active, developing investigation.

