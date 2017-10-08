Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte Sunday night.

CMPD responded to a call from the 4300 block of John Penn Circle. One person was pronounced dead, CMPD said.

CMPD Detectives conducting a homicide investigation in the 4300 block of John Penn Cr. One person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 9, 2017

Officials have not released the identity of the person deceased. The person's death marks Charlotte's 72nd homicide of 2017.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM