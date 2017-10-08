WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte

WCNC 10:30 PM. EDT October 08, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte Sunday night.

CMPD responded to a call from the 4300 block of John Penn Circle. One person was pronounced dead, CMPD said.

Officials have not released the identity of the person deceased. The person's death marks Charlotte's 72nd homicide of 2017.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories