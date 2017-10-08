Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is conducting a homicide investigation Sunday morning.
According to police, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 6:40 a.m. on the 9200 block of Trinity Road.
Upon arriving at the scene, police found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs