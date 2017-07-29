2 dead, at least 2 others hospitalized after shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. -- A homicide investigation is underway after Salisbury Police responded to an emergency call early Saturday that left two people dead and several others wounded.

Police responded to a call received at 2:13 a.m. Saturday of shots fired on the 100 block of West Fisher Street.

Upon arrival, officers located 23-year-old Daquan Robinson found dead at the scene in the 200 block of Church Street. Police identified 22-year-old Anthony Gill as the second person deceased from the shooting. Gill died at the hospital, police said.

Salisbury police confirm Daquan Robinson, 23, died in this morning's shootout on W Fisher St.

Police identified 22-year-old Quandarius Davis and 20-year-old Kayla McCullers as the two individuals hospitalized from the shooting. Davis was released from the hospital but McCullers was transported to an area trauma hospital, police said.

Another individual was also treated for gunshot wounds at Lexington Memorial Hospital. Investigators are working to determine if the person is connected to the shooting in Salisbury.

No arrest have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.

