WCNC
Close
Closings Alert 27 closing alerts
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Man sought in connection with Concord homicide

WCNC 10:03 PM. EST January 04, 2018

CONCORD, N.C. – Police in Concord are searching for a man in connection with a homicide investigation Thursday night. 

Concord Police tweeted that detectives were on the scene of a homicide in the 100 block of Todd Drive Northeast a little after 9 p.m. Thursday. About 30 minutes later, Concord Police announced that they had obtained an arrest warrant for 53-year-old Patrick William O'Sullivan for first-degree murder. 

Police said the incident was domestic in nature and they do not believe the general public is in danger. Anyone with information regarding O'Sullivan's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. 

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more details become available. 
 

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories