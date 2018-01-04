Man sought in connection with Concord homicide

Patrick William O'Sullivan (Photo: Concord Police)

CONCORD, N.C. – Police in Concord are searching for a man in connection with a homicide investigation Thursday night.

Concord Police tweeted that detectives were on the scene of a homicide in the 100 block of Todd Drive Northeast a little after 9 p.m. Thursday. About 30 minutes later, Concord Police announced that they had obtained an arrest warrant for 53-year-old Patrick William O'Sullivan for first-degree murder.

We have an arrest warrant for Patrick William O’Sullivan, W/M, DOB 3/30/1964, for 1st Degree Murder and are actively trying to locate him. This was a domestic situation and we have no reason to believe the general public is in danger. /kee pic.twitter.com/cZh49aClBC — Concord PD (@ConcordNCPolice) January 5, 2018

Police said the incident was domestic in nature and they do not believe the general public is in danger. Anyone with information regarding O'Sullivan's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

