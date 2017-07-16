Homicide under investigation in Gastonia

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 cars seized after speed racing
-
Deadly crash shuts down road
-
WATCH: Couple strikes out during hilarious gender reveal fail
-
Charlotte couple who lost sons speaking out
-
Suspect's vehicle identified in April 2017 deadly shooting
-
New Charlotte Speak Easy
-
Pastor aims to clean up CLT
-
Aerials of neighborhood feud
-
Raw sewage spills into local creek
-
Mother warns of new 'pink' drug that killed son
More Stories
-
7 hurt in massive 3-alarm apartment fire, officials sayJul 17, 2017, 4:40 a.m.
-
Gastonia police investigating overnight homicideJul 17, 2017, 5:17 a.m.
-
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Charlotte crashJul 16, 2017, 10:07 p.m.