Hookah bar stabbing suspect arrested at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The man accused of stabbing five people at a University City hookah bar in March was arrested at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, police said.

According to CMPD, detectives received information through a Crime Stoppers tip that identified 26-year-old Aldon George Lawrence as the suspect in an attack on multiple people at Red @ 28th on March 19. On Thursday, investigators found Lawrence after he boarded a flight at Charlotte Douglas. During a press conference Friday, officials said Lawrence was attempting to leave the country.

Lawrence was charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Investigators said the fight initially began inside the bar but moved to the parking lot. Two of the five stabbing victims suffered life-threatening injuries during the confrontation.

In May, CMPD released two surveillance photos of the suspect. Police said the fight broke out after a confrontation between two groups inside the club. The owner of the club says he has since upgraded the security by ordering handheld metal detectors and plans to hire more security guards.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

