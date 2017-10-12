How your cell phone can detect skimmers on gas pumps

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. – As scammers continue to find new ways to get ahold of your personal and financial information, police in Shelby are offering a few tips on how to see if a gas pump has a skimmer in place.

Skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from your bank cards that are then used to steal your money and identity. In some cases, they’ll be placed right on the outside of the card reader on a gas pump, or they may be placed inside the machine, out of plain sight.

Detectives encourage you to perform the following tasks if you’re unsure about a gas pump.

First, make sure there is a tamper-proof seal installed on the pump. If the seal has been altered, it will say “void” or removed entirely. If you see either of these situations, don’t use that pump.

Also, grab the card reader and make sure an external skimmer isn’t in place. If you find a skimmer on the pump, notify the clerk and police.

Third, many skimmers utilize Bluetooth technology. You can use your cell phone to check for any active devices. To do so, turn on your phone’s Bluetooth and see if a nearby device shows up. According to Shelby Police, if your phone picks up a device with a long string of letters or numbers, this may be a skimmer.

If you suspect a skimmer is on a pump or an ATM, you are asked to notify store management and contact the police.

© 2017 WCNC.COM