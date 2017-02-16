HS student may face child porn charge

File photo (Photo: WCNC)

GASTONIA, N.C. -- A Gastonia high school student is being investigated after police believe he may have recorded a video of an underage girl in a sexual situation and then showed it to others.

Gastonia Police said the student being investigated goes to Ashbrook High School, while the girl goes to a local middle school.

Police said no charges have been filed, and an investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Gene Weaver said the taking of or showing people pictures and videos of underage children in sexual situations is considered child pornography.

He said parents need to have open conversations with their children about the legal and emotional effects of taking those images.

"If it's illegal, then you suffer those consequences," Sgt. Weaver said. "Not to mention the embarrassment now and later in life because it's not going anywhere."



