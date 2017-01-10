Huntersville bank robbed Tuesday

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Huntersville Police are searching for a man that robbed a bank late-Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 5, the First Citizens Bank in the 16800 block of Statesville Road was robbed by a white male.

The suspect is described as having slender build, standing between 5’9 and 5’10, wearing a tan/brown-colored Carhart type jacket, sunglasses and a black and white baseball cap.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information that can help ID the suspect, you're asked to call Huntersville Police.

