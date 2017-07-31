Huntersville man accused of taking inappropriate photos of women at Kohl's store

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- A man was arrested for allegedly using a cell phone to take inappropriate pictures of women in a Kohl's store.
Edgar Cruz-Bautista, 36, was arrested Sunday night and charged with felony secret peeping.
Huntersville Police said the officer on scene began the initial investigation and arrested Cruz-Bautista based on the evidence he gathered.
This continues to be an ongoing investigation, Hunterville Police said.
