Huntersville man accused of taking inappropriate photos of women at Kohl's store

WCNC 2:38 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- A man was arrested for allegedly using a cell phone to take inappropriate pictures of women in a Kohl's store. 

Edgar Cruz-Bautista, 36, was arrested Sunday night and charged with felony secret peeping. 

Huntersville Police said the officer on scene began the initial investigation and arrested Cruz-Bautista based on the evidence he gathered.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation, Hunterville Police said.

