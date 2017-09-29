Fundraiser started for dog brutally injured after being dragged by car

Tink (Photo: Friends of Stanly County Animals)

WARNING: This story contains graphic images that may not be suitable for all audiences.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. -- A foster and rescue organization is attempting to raise thousands of dollars for a dog's medical bills after it was dragged behind a truck.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday Mackenzie Smith said she was standing in front of her Richfield home and watched a red truck coming up the street.

"I was just looking at it and I saw this gray and white dog being dragged," Smith said. "It was attached to the truck, somehow, on the passenger side and I thought she was dead. There was no movement."

Smith said she continued to watch the truck as it came to a stop nearby. When she turned around to call 911, the truck drove off.

"I got in my car to see if I could find them and get a better description or license plate number but I never found them," Smith said. "On my way home, I was just happening to look to the left and saw the dog stick her head up in the middle of a field."

Smith said the dog had been left about 15 feet off the road in the middle of a nearby field.

"They had to have stopped and untied her and carried her down," Smith said. "We got her water. She had all these sores on her legs."

Smith said the dog was sweet as can be.

"You could tell she had been taken care of," Smith said. "There was a mark where the collar used to be."

Smith took to social media to ask for help. That's when the organization Friends of Stanly County Animals got involved. Lori Talbert, the organization's co-founder, said they decided to step in and help. They arrived to get the dog which they nicknamed Tink and take her to emergency care.

While Tink had no broken bones or internal injuries, she had major road rash that the vet said was consistent with her being dragged by a car, Talbert said.

"The vet at Cabarrus Animal Hospital said she could very well lose one of her legs. Both knees are blown out and the bone is showing in both legs," Talbert said. "He described the injuries to the legs and many parts of her body as looking like someone had taken a sander and sanded the meat off the bone. Again, definitely done by being dragged."

Because Cabarrus Animal Hospital is open only during business hours, Talbert decided to move Tink to a specialty vet in Charlotte.

"It is costly," Talbert said.

That's why the organization started a fund in hopes of raising $7,000 for Tink's medical bills. In less than a day, the fund has already reached over $2,500. For more information on the fund and Tink, click here.

