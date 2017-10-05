Increased security at Charlotte Motor Speedway after Vegas shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands of country music lovers and NASCAR fans gearing up for a weekend full of fun events.

But on the heels of last weekend’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, officials at Charlotte Motor Speedway are heightening security. Fans across the world racing to the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Xfinity race Saturday, followed by a Brad Paisley concert and The Bank of America 500 on Sunday.

Campgrounds near the track filling up.

“We enjoy, just enjoy the NASCAR racing,” said Walter Baumgardner.

Officials expect more than 100,000 people to fill the speedway this weekend, with fans coming from all 50 states and 16 foreign countries, some coming from as far away as Australia.

And security is heightened following Sunday’s deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“People should absolutely feel safe. We will have more than a dozen local, state, and federal agencies” said Jonathan Coleman with Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Officials said there will be a lot of visible security with more than 300 uniformed officers, in addition to security fans won't see.

“I think the most important thing to expect is to have a great time,” said Coleman.

They remind fans: if you see something say something.

At a safety forum Thursday night, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney asked all event goers to be vigilant.

“Now we see you we have to not just look around, look down, we have to look up. So that is a part of how we are planning to keep our large event safer as well.”

