Threats made against two Gaston Co. high schools

GASTONIA, N.C. – Police in Gaston County said there will be increased security at Hunter Huss High School and Stuart Cramer High School Thursday after threats were made against the schools.

The Gaston County Police Department is leading the investigations. Police have not said if both threats were from the same suspect(s).

Authorities said both schools will operate on a normal schedule despite the increased security. Police have not identified a suspect in the case and no arrests have been made.



