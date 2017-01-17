Indian Trail man arrested for child porn

David Jerome Garrett. (Credit: Union County Jail)

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. -- The Union County Sheriff's Office has charged an Indian Trail man with possessing child pornography.

David Jerome Garrett, 51, of Hamstead Court in Indian Trail, was arrested Friday and charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Garrett was booked into the Union County Jail where he remains; he's held on a $75,000 bond.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off deputies that possible pornographic images depicting children had been uploaded from IP addresses associated with Garrett.

