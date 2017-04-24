WCNC
Inmate attempts to escape from Charlotte's Jail Central

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate attempted to escape from Jail Central Sunday. 

According to officials, an officer observed the inmate, 38-year-old Darryl Young, was missing from his assigned cell. 

The facility was locked down and immediate roll call/head count was conducted, officials say. Young was found a shot time later by detention officers. 

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office says their initial investigation shows Young gained access to a maintenance closet left unsecured. The closet allowed Young to go to other floors of Jail Central.

