Inmate attempts to escape from Charlotte's Jail Central

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate attempted to escape from Jail Central Sunday.
According to officials, an officer observed the inmate, 38-year-old Darryl Young, was missing from his assigned cell.
The facility was locked down and immediate roll call/head count was conducted, officials say. Young was found a shot time later by detention officers.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office says their initial investigation shows Young gained access to a maintenance closet left unsecured. The closet allowed Young to go to other floors of Jail Central.
