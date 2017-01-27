Inmate charged in CO's assault

Sijay Thompson. (Credit: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- A detention officer in Cleveland County fractured three bones in his face during an altercation with a juvenile inmate Thursday, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Sijay Thompson began beating the cell block and using profanity requesting to use the phone. Corrections officers responded and attempted to calm the inmate. After unsuccessful attempts, the officers then tried to secure the inmate in his cell, but he kicked through the cell door as officers opened it.

That's when, authorities say, the inmate punched one of the corrections officers in the face. Two other officers tackled the inmate and were able to contain him after deploying a Taser.

The injured corrections officer was taken to Cleveland Regional Medical Center where authorities say the examination concluded he suffered a fracture to his cheek and two fractures to his orbital bone. He was released and will have to consult with a plastic surgeon.

The inmate, who is serving time under bond for robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, a probation violation and second-degree kidnapping, will face an additional charge related the to the assault.

