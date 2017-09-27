Iredell County deputies searching for missing teen

Destiny Danielle Engle (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Iredell County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old.

According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, a missing person report was filed on September 22 concerning a runaway juvenile on Colonial Heights Lane. Destiny Danielle Engle was last seen walking toward Old Mountain Road in Statesville wearing gray jeans with a plaid red and blue shirt and black Nike high-top sneakers.

Engle is described as approximately five feet tall and weighing around 140 pounds. She was last seen with red and brown hair weight black frame glasses.

Anyone with information about Engle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180.

