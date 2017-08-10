Photo via Iredell County Sheriff's Office

LINCOLNTON, N.C. - A man has been arrested in Lincolnton after he barricaded himself in a local business building after a chase by U.S. Marshals ended with a vehicle crashed into the building Thursday afternoon.

Detectives had been looking for Marcus Tyler Holloway, 32, of Statesville, North Carolina in connection with the August 1 thefts of lottery tickets from Sam’s Mart and the Denver Mart.

U.S. Marshals spotted Holloway's vehicle near highway 150 and Old Lincolnton Crouse Road, where Marshals tried to stop him.

The suspect struck their patrol cars, ran off the road, and into the porch of a business. Holloway and a female, Hannah Elizabeth Hawkins, 32, ran into the store and into the basement. Hawkins gave up to Marshals quickly, but Holloway stayed in the basement of the building for some time.

SWAT was called to the scene to help deescalate the tension and apprehend Holloway. They entered the building through a basement door and Holloway was arrested at that location.

Last week, Holloway returned to the Denver Mart and deputies pursued the vehicle Holloway was driving, but terminated the chase on Business Highway 16 in Denver because of the danger to other motorists on the heavily traveled road.

Holloway is also wanted on a number of outstanding warrants from surrounding counties.

