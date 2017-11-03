'It's kind of terrifying': Thieves break into a dozen cars in Rock Hill overnight

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – “I just check the doors and make sure nobody left any purses or anything of value,” said Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Mason while looking inside vehicles Friday.

This has become a nightly routine for him. In Indian Trail, deputies are seeing more cases of people breaking into cars and stealing valuables.

In most cases, vehicles are left unlocked. And it’s happening everywhere.

Home surveillance video taken overnight in Rock Hill along McConnell’s Highway showed a hooded suspect going house to house checking car doors.

“It’s kind of terrifying,” said resident Dwayne White.

His neighbor was one of the homes targeted by the suspect.

“They gave a timeframe and I went back and looked at our video throughout the night and we can see at that point the suspect just casually walking through the neighborhood,” White said.

York County deputies said the suspect got into a dozen vehicles, all of which were unlocked. This latest string of thefts are serving as an urgent reminder to lock those doors.

“They don’t want to draw any attention to themselves,” Deputy Mason said. “They don’t want to break a window.”

Police also encourage everyone to park in a well-lit area. And if you can afford a camera system, go for it, because video always helps when investigators are trying to track down these suspects.

