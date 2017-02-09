David Morgan.

YORK, S.C. -- Jadaveon Clowney's father entered a plea deal Thursday that could put him behind bars for 35 years.

David Morgan admitted to firing a gun outside the Crazy Horse Showclub in Rock Hill in August 2015.

“He was just very angry, cussing,” said Braxton Homesley, who managed the club at the time.

He says Morgan came to the business on a Tuesday night and was acting unruly.

They all knew who he was, father of football star Jadevon Clowney, south-Carolina raised NFL player and top draft pick.

“He was just being rowdy trying to get on the stage and trying to grab the girls and whatnot,” Homesley recalled, saying that’s when he asked Morgan to leave.

Police say Morgan returned with a gun and started shooting.

“He shot once or twice and I told everyone to get down,” Homesley said.

“I hollered at him as loud as I could if he’d just turn around and leave I wouldn’t shoot back, but he shot two or four more times, so that’s when I shot back.”

Morgan was shot in the shoulder and hospitalized, then arrested for attempted murder.

But he just accepted a deal Thursday on lesser charges-- assault and battery in the first degree, of high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“I think he should be charged with attempted murder of about 15 people,” Homesley said, “Because that’s how many people were around me when he started shooting.”

Homesley, who came to see the plea deal in person, does not think it’s fair.

“He needs to be charged with a lot more than what he’s being charged with,” he said. “I think he’s getting off easy.”

A pre-sentence investigation will be conducted now and once that's filed, a sentencing date will be set.

