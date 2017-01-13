JCSU student accused of rape on campus

Jordan Westbrook. (Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A college student is in jail accused of raping another student on campus.

Johnson C. Smith University police arrested 20-year-old Jordan Westbrook Thursday, and details about the case are starting to emerge.

"I couldn't really believe it," said Maiah Washington. "I knew he was going through something, but I didn't know it was that."

Washington says Westbrook has been a student she looks up to.

"He was one of the mentors for my program, so I really talk to him and get advice from him," Washington said.

The Mecklenburg County Jail website shows Westbrook was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted second-degree forcible rape and second-degree sex offense.

JCSU says the incident took place on campus and was reported to Campus Police, but the victim, who they say is also a student, only recently decided to press criminal charges.

The school says the allegations were investigated by the Title IX Coordinator and treated as a serious matter by the University's judicial process.

Washington doesn't believe Westbrook would be capable of something like this.

"No, not at all," Washington said.

She did say that the school never sent out an alert to students that the alleged crime had happened.

"No, they didn't," Washington said.

JCSU says their individual sanctions are according to their student code of conduct, with the maximum penalty for an offense like this being expulsion.

Copyright 2016 WCNC