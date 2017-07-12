Jimmy Causey (in orange) is escorted to a waiting plane by Williamson County SWAT officers. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody)

GEORGETOWN, Texas – A convicted kidnapper who escaped from a South Carolina prison July 4 and was captured in Texas days later has been extradited to South Carolina.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said that around 9:30 a.m. July 12, Sheriff Robert Chody and Williamson County SWAT transferred convicted kidnapper Jimmy Causey to South Carolina authorities.

According to WCNC’s sister station WLTX, Causey, 46, escaped from Lieber Correctional in Dorchester County around 8 p.m. July 4, and that he put a paper mache doll in his bed to make it look like he was sleeping. He was arrested in the early hours of July 7 at a Motel 6 in Cedar Park, and waived extradition Monday.

Sheriff Chody had the following message for fugitives:

“Find another county to hide in because justice in WilCo will find you and return you to face your consequences.”

Causey is serving a life sentence for kidnapping a Columbia, SC attorney and his family at gunpoint in their home. U.S. Marshals said he previously escaped prison in 2005, and was captured three days later.

2day under tight security WilCo SWAT w/ @SheriffChody returned 2 sender South Carolina high risk escape inmate Cousie. #FugitivesStayOut pic.twitter.com/qyY2BjdLcB — Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) July 12, 2017

© 2017 KVUE-TV