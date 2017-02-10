Judge grants change of venue for man accused of murdering Gaston Co. toddler

William McCullen. (Credit: Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

GASTONIA, N.C. – The Gaston County man accused of murdering a three-year-old girl was granted a change of venue in his trial Friday.

William McCullen appeared in court Friday to face a first-degree murder charge in the death of Jordyn Dumont. His attorney, Brent Ratchford, filed a motion for the change in venue.

The judge approved the motion, and the trial will continue in neighboring Cleveland County.

Ratchford argued that because there's been so much pre-trial publicity, he fears his client would not get a fair trial. The case has been seen on multiple local and national outlets, including Nancy Grace. He believes there are more jurors in Cleveland County who have not heard the case and therefore would be more willing to hear McCullen's defense.

Prosecutors in court declined to give either their opposition or support to the motion. Prosecutors say Gaston County DA Locke Bell has already been in touch with Cleveland County's DA.

