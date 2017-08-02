Deputy: Tenn. K-9 dies after being stabbed multiple times

28-year-old Dustin Lee Dixon was arrested, suspected of stabbing a CPD K9, stealing a truck and evading authorities.

CROSSVILLE, TENN. - Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox says the K9 stabbed earlier Wednesday morning has died of its injuries.

The Crossville Police Department K9, named Cain, spent the morning at a local veterinarian hospital in Crossville before being transported to the UT Veterinary Medical Center because of his serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.

Police were going after a semi-truck around 4:20 a.m. that crashed into another vehicle on Highway 68 near Grassy Cove before swerving into the path of a Cumberland County patrol vehicle.

Both Crossville Police officers and Cumberland County deputies chased the semi-truck to a dirt road off Genesis Road at Obed River, where it crashed into a tree. The suspect, 28-year-old Dustin Lee Dixon, then ran into the woods.





28-year-old Dustin Lee Dixon was arrested, suspected of stabbing a CPD K9, stealing a truck and evading authorities.

A lieutenant with CPD's K9 unit sent Cain into the woods to find Dixon. When the dog returned, the lieutenant saw multiple stab wounds on his chest.

Officers arrested Dixon, who is being held at the Cumberland County Justice Center where he will be facing multiple criminal charges. Both CPD and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office are investigating with the help of THP.

Authorities said the truck Dixon was driving had been stolen from a Crossville business earlier in the night.

Check back with WBIR 10News for updates.

© 2017 WBIR.COM