Detective: Kentucky mom killed husband, daughters over money dispute

Larry Taylor and his two daughters, 18-year-old Jessie Taylor and her 13-year-old sister, were found dead in their home in Whitley County, Kentucky. (Photo: Custom)

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY. - A Kentucky mom accused of killing her husband and two teenage daughters admitted that she did so over a money discrepancy with her husband, a Kentucky State Police detective testified during a hearing Wednesday.

Detective Billy Correll testified during a preliminary hearing that Courtney Taylor admitted to killing her husband after discovering money missing from their bank account.

Taylor's husband, 56-year-old Larry Taylor, and two daughters, 18-year-old Jessie Taylor and 13-year-old Jolee, were found shot to death in their beds on the night of Friday, Jan. 13. Whitely Co. Sheriff Colan Harrell has said they were all found in separate rooms with the covers pulled up around them.

"Her reasoning for killing Larry ... she had received a cash settlement in the vicinity of $260- 270,000,” Correll said during the hearing.

Correll said after depositing that money, Taylor later discovered much of it had disappeared from the bank account.

According to Correll, interviews and hand-written notes investigators found in the trash indicated that Taylor killed her daughters because she didn’t want them to grow up without a mother.

"She had grown up feeling unloved and without a mother, and that she didn't want that to carry on to her children, to have that same feeling of not having a mother in their lives,” he said.

Taylor is charged with three counts of Murder – Domestic Violence and two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder (Police Officer). She has entered a plea of not guilty.

Taylor appeared briefly during Wednesday's hearing at the Whitley County Judicial Center to waive her right to hear the evidence against her, and then was escorted out of the courtroom.

Correll said that when deputies arrived at the Taylors’ home off U.S. 25 in Williamsburg to investigate a possible shooting on Jan. 13, Taylor was standing outside the house and raised a gun at them. One deputy drew his weapon and shot Taylor twice.

Correll testified that once EMS arrived at the house, Taylor said she didn’t want medical help.

"She was indicating that she wanted to die,” Correll said. “She stated 'It isn't supposed to be this way, just let me die.'"

Taylor spent nearly two weeks in the hospital before being discharged on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police were called to investigate the officer involved shooting. During that investigation, officials discovered the three bodies in the home.

KSP has since taken over the investigation of the three deaths.

Also during Wednesday’s hearing, detectives said Taylor admitted to leaving the house to buy a pack a cigarettes and can a soda after the shootings.

Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell said following the hearing that he’s never seen a case like this, and many people are simply wondering “why.”

“This whole case is like something you would read in the tabloids at the Walmart,” Harrell said.

Taylor’s case has been bound over to a grand jury, which is expected to meet on Feb. 20.

