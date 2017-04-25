Gang members sentenced to life for murder of Lake Wylie couple

Jamell Cureton (left) and Malcolm Hartley (right)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two members of the feared Blood Nation gang were given sentences of life with no parole for the October 2014 murders of a Lake Wylie couple.

Jamell Cureton, nicknamed "Murda Mell," had pleaded guilty to planning and ordering the murders of Doug and Debbie London because he did not want them to testify against him in connection with the robbery of a mattress store they owned.

Malcolm Hartley, known as "Bloody Silent," pleaded guilty to shooting and killed the Londons in their home on October 23, 2014.

Before he was sentenced, Cureton apologized saying, “I made my own choices…they didn’t deserve this.”

Later, Cureton’s attorney, Frederick Winiker said Cureton was sorry for what happened.

“I think you heard him in court today and I think he was very remorseful,” Winiker said.

Also speaking in court was Hartley’s mother who said, “My son is not a monster.”

His lawyer, Dan Roberts, said Hartley was going to join the name and at one point had a promising future until he made some mistakes.

Said Roberts, “This was a young man who had a pathway out. He made a poor decision and it kind of spiraled out of control.”

Hartley’s mother later covered her face after the life sentences were handed down.

When offered a chance to speak, Hartley said he had nothing to say.

