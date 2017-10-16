Lancaster Co. schools adding metal detectors after scares

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- A local school district is taking major steps to keep its students and faculty safe.

In the past week, there have been two safety scares in Lancaster County, but school officials said the discussion to increase security began months ago.

A loaded pistol was spotted last week in a classroom full of kids at Andrew Jackson High School in Kershaw. A 17-year-old was charged with bringing the gun on campus.

RELATED: Student arrested after carrying loaded gun onto SC high school campus

It was the first time in two years that a gun was found on campus in Lancaster County. Just days earlier, police were at Indian Land High School investigating a school shooting threat written on a bathroom wall.

The district currently uses two walk-through metal detectors. But officials have ordered four more to be used at all four of the county's high schools. School officials will also periodically bring in K9s to sniff for gunpowder.

RELATED: Officials investigate Lancaster Co. school after possible shooting threat

The pressure to heighten security on school campuses is being felt across the Carolinas. Instances of weapons on school grounds has climbed over the years in Charlotte, too, prompting Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to install new security cameras and buzzer access to entrances last year.

Parents said they welcome the added security, but also add that it starts at home.

© 2017 WCNC.COM