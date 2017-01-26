Landlord's find breaks unsolved rape case

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Mika Dalbec was charged with 4 counts of criminal sexual conduct after a DNA sample tied him to a 2015 attack and rape in south Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS - A landlord's discovery while cleaning out a former renter's room was key in breaking an unsolved Minneapolis rape case.

Prosecutors filed four counts of criminal sexual conduct against 20-year-old Mika Myron Keali Dalbec in connection with the attack, which took place in August of 2015.

On August 30 of that year squads were dispatched to the 2500 block of Aldrich Avenue South on reports of a sexual assault in progress. The victim was found with her pants down and underwear off, screaming and crying. Contents of her purse were scattered all over the scene, and her attacker was nowhere to be found.

An examination of the victim found that she had been raped, and her body was covered with bruises and abrasions. A DNA sample was recovered.

The victim told investigators that she had been at Crave with friends, decided to take a cab home, then changed her mind and began walking. She was on the 2500 block of Aldrich when a man snuck up behind her, grabbed her by the neck and pulled her to a grassy area between two houses. She began screaming and the suspect choked her until she passed out. The woman never got a clear glimpse of the man who raped her.

Investigators struggled with leads and the case cooled until November 5, when police received a call from the victim, who was contacted on Facebook by a property owner who had previously rented a room to Mika Dalbec until he was incarcerated in Rush City. The landlord was cleaning out Dalbec's room when he found the victim's drivers license and car keys among Dalbec's belongings. He then brought them to police.

When detectives went to interview Dalbec at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City he denied raping the woman, and said she may have left her possessions in his room. A DNA sample was obtained from Dalbec, which when tested matched the sample taken from the victim the night she was raped. The two samples were a match.

Dalbec is already serving time in Rush City on an aggravated robbery conviction, and has a pending criminal sexual conduct charge in Ramsey County.

(© 2017 KARE)