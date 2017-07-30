Large police presence outside Midnight Diner

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
1 killed, 1 injured in crash
-
Shark jumps onto fishing boat, stuns everyone
-
Thousands evacuated for power failure
-
Fatal crash in south Charlotte closes road
-
2 found with gunshot wounds
-
Major power outage forces evacuation on Outer Banks
-
Charges against lawn-mowing student dropped
-
New reality show being filmed in Charlotte
-
Here's how to watch the solar eclipse safely to prevent eclipse blindness
-
Insane Tablet / Laptop Combo Savings - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
CMPD: Man shot outside Midnight Diner in South EndJul 31, 2017, 6:52 a.m.
-
Gov. Cooper to visit site of Outer Banks utility damageJul 31, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
-
Body of man believed to be kidnapped during manhunt…Jul 31, 2017, 4:45 a.m.