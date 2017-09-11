Lincoln Co. deputies searching for missing man

(Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, John Michael Myers, 59, of Iron State, was last seen at his home on Sunday afternoon. Police say Myers left his home without telling anyone where he was going. He was last known to be in the Lincolnton area, where he made several purchases Sunday afternoon.

Myers is described as a white male, approximately 6’6” tall and weighing around 210 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes, glasses with a silver frame and a white baseball hat.

Myers was driving a silver 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with NC license plate BDE-4734.

Anyone with information about Myers’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 704-732-9050.

© 2017 WCNC.COM