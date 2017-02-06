Lincolnton man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

Brandon Lashan Lineberger (Photo: Lincolnton Police Department)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – A Lincoln County man was charged with murder after police say he stabbed three people late Sunday night.

According to Lincolnton Police, officers were dispatched to a home on River Hill Trail around midnight in reference to a domestic dispute that led to a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two women and a man suffering from stab wounds. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Lashan Lineberger, was taken into custody without incident, police say. He was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was placed in the Lincoln County Jail under a $600,000 bond.

Witnesses told officers that Lineberger and one of the victims got into an argument when he began stabbing her. Police say that witnesses then told them that Lineberger’s mother tried to intervene and experienced a cut on her hand. The third victim then attempted to get the knife away from Lineberger when he was stabbed multiple times. Police say that Lineberger and all three victims lived together in the home.

One of the victims was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital and is listed in critical condition. The other two victims were treated and released from the hospital.

