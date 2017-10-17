Liquor still, 140 gallons of mash seized in Burke County

(Photo: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – A fully functional liquor still and over 140 gallons of mash were seized in Burke County this week.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics investigators received a tip of a working still on Old Highway 18. North Carolina ALE agents as well as deputies went to a location on Douglas Fox Road in Morganton and found a 30-gallon steel in operation.

Deputies arrested Timmy King, 54, in connection with the still. King was charged with manufacturing non-tax paid liquor and possession of non-tax paid liquor.

The still, 15 quarters of brandy and 140 gallons of mash were seized and destroyed, officials said.

(Photo: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

© 2017 WCNC.COM