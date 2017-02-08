LISTEN: 911 calls & radio traffic released after man hijacks ambulance

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Typically paramedics are the ones helping others in need, but on Tuesday paramedics of one local ambulance were the ones who found themselves in danger.

Emergency Medical Service in Gaston County said an ambulance was hijacked by a patient, while another 2-year-old patient was on board, and took police on a ride down I-85.

The patient, Bobby Renard Glenn, 22, is facing two counts of first-degree kidnapping, resisting a public officer, assault on a government official, misdemeanor child abuse, and communicating threats.

Dramatic audio has been released that depicts the scene as it unfolded, both when Glenn initially called 911 and then police dispatch and communication during the chase.

Listen to Glenn's initial 911 calls around asking for both an ambulance and police to meet him.

Listen to police radio traffic during the police chase.

