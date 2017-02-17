Local child porn case leads to South African arrests

FILE PHOTO (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- While investigating a child pornography case, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation helped put two parents on another continent behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting and exploiting their young teenage daughter.

The investigation begins in North Charleston, where police told the SBI's Computer Crimes Unit about a North Carolina man who was allegedly soliciting someone to engage in sexual acts with his 6-year-old niece. That led the SBI to the home of a Catawba County man, where authorities say they found the man to be in possession of child pornography.

After examining the suspect's cellphone, SBI agents say the suspect was paying for and receiving sexually explicit images from someone in South Africa.

Homeland Security Investigations agents traced the instant messaging activity and money transfers to a home in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, and that information was used to initiate a local investigation.

On Tuesday, HSI and South African Police located the 14-year-old girl who said her parents sexually assaulted her and produced pictures and videos of the activity.

The SBI says the girl's mother confessed that she and her husband continually produced child pornography and sexually assaulted their daughter.

The girl and her two younger brothers were removed from the home and placed in the care of protective custody. Her parents face numerous charges related to production of child porn, sexual assault, rape and abuse.

