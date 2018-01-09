LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- Lincolnton High School went on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday after a threatening Snap Chat said there would be a shooting at 2:30 p.m.

A concerned parent posted a screenshot of the alleged Snap Chat she received from her daughter on Facebook. She said her daughter was scared to death.

"I'm coming for everyone in this school! I will shoot it up at 2:30," the Snap Chat appeared to say.

Lincolnton High School Principal Tony Worley sent a message to parents following the lockdown.

"Today at 12:15, some of our students reported receiving a snapchat message stating there would be a shooting at Lincolnton High School at 2:30 [Tuesday]," Worley wrote. "We have turned that information over to our School Resource Office and the Lincolnton Police. We have additional police officers on campus for the remainder of the day and during our regular dismissal time. We have made sure that all our doors are locked and secured."

Worley went on to say the school takes every report seriously and will take all the necessary actions to protect our students and staff.

This is an active, developing story. Stay with WCNC.com for the latest.

