Local walmart shopper beaten with metal weapon, seriously injured

CHARLOTTE (WCNC) – There is a crime alert after a man is attacked with a metal weapon outside a Walmart.

The group of suspects is still on the loose. It happened as the victim was leaving the store on East Independence Boulevard in the middle of the afternoon. The brutal robbery is highlighting the need to fight crime at local stores.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says Walmart stores in the city takes five of the top 15 addresses for calls for service, according to the latest numbers.

The latest crime happened around 2:30 on Monday afternoon. Police say a man was driving away from Walmart when he was attacked by three men with a metal object.

NBC Charlotte has reported about crime at the same store in the past.

“Obviously, I don’t come during certain points at night,” said one woman shopping at the East Independence Boulevard location.

However, the man who was targeted wasn’t shopping at night either. It was a vicious robbery in the middle of the day.

“The fact that it happened in broad daylight is certainly even more concerning,” said the shopper.

The police report shows the 48-year-old victim was attacked by three men with a metal weapon as he was driving from the Walmart.

The store is among a list of places that police respond to most, according to the latest numbers. Last year, NBC Charlotte reported that 5 Walmart stores on the list make up one third of the top 15 addresses with the highest police calls for service.

Police have been trying to curb crime at local stores by working with the management and loss prevention.

The latest victim around Walmart was hospitalized with major injuries. “I would hope there would be increased police patrol around here,” said the shopper.

Walmart’s Direction of National Media Relations, Ragan Dickens, says the company is aware of the increased police calls at the East Independence Boulevard location. He sent NBC Charlotte this statement:

“No retailer is immune to the challenge of crime. We recognize the importance of this issue at the highest levels of the company, and we are investing in people and technology to support our stores. We’re encouraged by a 35% reduction in calls to law enforcement agencies nationwide, on average, since we began implementing Restorative Justice and other crime deterrence programs. We’ll continue our outreach to law enforcement across the country as part of our ongoing commitment to meet our customers’ and associates’ expectations of a safe and enjoyable shopping experience.”

Dickens also tells NBC Charlotte Walmart has taken several steps to improve safety. That includes hiring third party security at the doors and to patrol the parking lots. Dickens says the company has increased technology, such as video surveillance, inside the stores as well.

Walmart has hired 9,000 new employees nationwide who have several duties, including to look out for criminal activity, according to Dickens.

CMPD says at this point there is no information to release about suspects or arrests. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

