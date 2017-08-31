USPS mail carrier facing life threatening injuries after being shot

Edward McDaniel (Photo courtesy of Carolyn McDaniel) (Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 53-year-old mail carrier is facing life threatening injuries after being shot on duty Thursday in southwest Charlotte.

Officers responded around 1:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting. After arriving on scene, officers said the victim was a mail carrier.

The man's mother identified him as Edward McDaniel.

The incident occurred on the 3600 block of Archer Avenue near Clanton Park in southwest Charlotte. The mail carrier was transported to CMC Main with life threatening injuries.

