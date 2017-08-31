USPS mail carrier facing life threatening injuries after being shot

Edward McDaniel (Photo courtesy of Carolyn McDaniel) (Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A mailman was shot on the job in the middle of the day on Thursday.

The victim, Edward McDaniel, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. NBC Charlotte has calls out to get an update on his condition.

The shooting happened on Archer Drive in West Charlotte. The suspect remains on the loose.

NBC Charlotte talked to the mailman’s mother shortly after the shooting.

Police say some sort of altercation led up to the shooting. However, the victim’s mother is asking why anyone would shoot the mailman.

“It just hurts me,. It just hurts me,” says Carolyn McDaniel, the victim’s mother.

It’s not the way any mail route should come to an end. Another postal worker delivered the bad news to Carolyn McDaniel.

“That he [her son] got shot. They call him Ed,” says McDaniel.

McDaniel identified the shooting victim as her son, 53 year-old Edward McDaniel. Police say he was shot on the job at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“There seemed to be some sort of altercation that led up to this incident,” says Captain Tonya Arrington with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

“Why did you all shoot him? That’s what I want to know,” says McDaniel. “Edward doesn’t bother nobody. He is quiet like his daddy. He doesn’t run his mouth like I do.”

McDaniel says her son was previous in the U.S. Air Force for 25 years.

“When he got out of the Air Force, he went to the Post Office and started working,” says McDaniel. “He must have really liked it because he went to work all the time.”

Police didn’t immediately have an update on his condition. McDaniel’s mother says his birthday is just next month.

So far, no arrests in the case. It’s an active and ongoing investigation.

