Man accused in home invasion shooting arrested in Rowan County

Dustin Reid Hinson (Photo: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – A man wanted for his alleged role in a home invasion that ended in a shooting was arrested in Salisbury Thursday.

Dustin Reid Hinson, 26, of China Grove, was sought by Rowan County deputies after they said he and another man, 19-year-old Douglas Martin Patrick, forced their way into a home on Old Concord Road and shot a man during an attempted robbery.

Police say that detectives received a tip that Hinson would be in the area of the old Salisbury Mall on Statesville Boulevard Thursday night. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, detectives identified a car that Hinson was riding in just before 11 p.m. and stopped the driver.

Hinson was taken into custody during the traffic stop and is being held under a $103,000 bond for his role in the home invasion robbery.

Deputies also arrested Samuel Tyler Yost, 19, for felony probation violation. He is being held without bond. Haley Nicole Dial, 24, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

Investigators are still searching for Patrick.

Anyone with information about Patrick’s location or role in the incident is asked to call Rowan County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

