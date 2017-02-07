Man accused in military vehicle theft in court

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- A man accused of stealing a military humvee and crashing into two police cars before getting shot by an officer made his first court appearance in Lincoln County on Tuesday morning.



Brian Brittain faces multiple felony charges after the early-morning chase last Saturday, including felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, larceny of a vehicle and fleeing to elude.



Brittain barely spoke in court as a judge appointed him an attorney and scheduled his next court date for late-February.

Investigators said Brittan broke through a window to enter the National Guard Armory in Lincolnton. Police said he then drove the humvee through a gate and hit another car before driving into town.



"Initially, you think the worst," Staff Sergeant Matthew Craif said. "[The] gentleman did defeat our security measures, but again, no one was harmed on our end."



Staff Sergeant Craig believed the armory's security is up to National Guard protocols, but they are reassessing the building's security to see if any improvements need to be made.



Brittain remains at the Lincoln County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

