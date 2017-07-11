Man accused of abuse, setting fire to ex's home, killing pets

CONOVER, N.C. - Catawba County deputies are searching for a Charlotte man who they accuse of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's home, which was filled with pets.

Deputies said on July 4, Gregory Carson beat up his girlfriend, Angela Griffin.

"He woke me up. He's on top of me," Griffin recalled. "Pounding my face. I tried to get away from him."

She was able to escape, but the next day, she said she got a call from him.

"He told me, "'I have a surprise for you when you get home that you'll never forget,'" Griffin said.

Catawba County deputies said Carson set fire to Griffin's home while her family's two dogs, flying squirrel and two fish were trapped inside.

All the animals died in the blaze.

"I was angry," Griffin said. "I was hurt. I was disappointed."

Sheriff Coy Reid said Carson ditched his car and is likely still in the area.

He's worried for Griffin's safety which is why he's pushing Carson to turn himself in to deputies.

"Let's get everybody settled down and get fear out of everybody's mind, including yours," Sheriff Reid said in a message to Carson.

Carson faces multiple charges including second degree arson, second degree kidnapping, felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor assault on a female.

Deputies believe he is dangerous, and they ask anyone with information on Carson's whereabouts to contact the Catawba County Sheriff's office.

